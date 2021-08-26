Thu, Aug 26, 2021 @ 08:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Bounces Off Support

EUR/USD Bounces Off Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Wednesday, the EUR/USD currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.1729. As a result, the common European currency surged by 43 pips or 0.37% against the US Dollar during Wednesday’s trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session.

However, bullish traders may encounter the weekly resistance level at 1.1782 within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.