Mon, Aug 30, 2021 @ 14:15 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Tests Monthly High Level

GBP/USD Tests Monthly High Level

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Monday morning, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate was testing the resistance of the August high level and the 1.3780 mark. In the meantime, the most close by technical support levels were located near the 1.3735 level.

If the pair passes the resistance of the August high levels and the 1.3780 level, the 1.3800 could provide resistance. Above the 1.3800 mark, the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3826 could keep the rate down.

A potential decline of the Pound against the US Dollar would most likely look for support in the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 1.3735. Below these two levels, the currency exchange rate might find additional support in the 1.3720 level, where the weekly simple pivot point is located at.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.