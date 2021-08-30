Mon, Aug 30, 2021 @ 14:15 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Advances Above 1,800, Market Structure Still Neutral

Gold Advances Above 1,800, Market Structure Still Neutral

By XM.com

Gold set a nice foothold around the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and sped up to close above a short-term resistance trendline and the 200-day SMA on Friday. The neutral market structure, however, is still intact and only a rally above the 1,835 ceiling would raise confidence in the ongoing upward move.

Encouragingly, the RSI continues to trend upwards above its 50 neutral level and the MACD has finally entered the positive territory, boosting optimism the recent bullish appetite in the market could last in the coming sessions.

Should the bulls snap the 1,835 bar, the door would open for the 1,870 restrictive region. Beyond the latter, the price may head for the key 1,900 – 1,916 resistance zone.Alternatively, a downside reversal may find support near the broken trendline and the 20- and 50-day SMAs currently within the 1,792 – 1,783 zone. If the sell-off extends below 1,770, the bears could gear down to 1,750. Breaching the latter too, the spotlight will shift immediately to the 1,717 low from August 10.

Meanwhile in the long-term picture, the downtrend from the 2,079 peak remains valid as long as the price continues to fluctuate below 1,959.

In brief, gold’s short-term bias is tilted to the upside, but its market structure remains neutral. A decisive step above 1,835 would print new higher highs in the chart and therefore raise bullish forces.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.