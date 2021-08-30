Mon, Aug 30, 2021 @ 14:15 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGOLD Reaches 1,820.00 Level

GOLD Reaches 1,820.00 Level

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Friday, the price for gold jumped, as it passed the 1,800.00 level and other round price levels. The surge ended when the price made an attempt to pass the resistance of the 1,820.00 mark. After shortly trading above the 1,820.00 level, the rate retreated to trade below it.

A potential surge above the 1,820.00 level could reach for the August high level zone in the 1,830.00/1,835.00 zone. Above this zone, the 1,850.00 mark could provide resistance.

Meanwhile, a decline of the price would most likely look for support in the previous high zone below 1,810.00. Afterwards, the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages might provide support.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.