GOLD Reaches 1,820.00 Level

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On Friday, the price for gold jumped, as it passed the 1,800.00 level and other round price levels. The surge ended when the price made an attempt to pass the resistance of the 1,820.00 mark. After shortly trading above the 1,820.00 level, the rate retreated to trade below it.

A potential surge above the 1,820.00 level could reach for the August high level zone in the 1,830.00/1,835.00 zone. Above this zone, the 1,850.00 mark could provide resistance.

Meanwhile, a decline of the price would most likely look for support in the previous high zone below 1,810.00. Afterwards, the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages might provide support.