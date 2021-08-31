XAUUSD Is Probably Bullish

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Technical analysis

The EMA(24) is higher than the EMA(124), which is advantageous for bulls

The RSI is above 50 suggesting a prevailing uptrend

The CCI suggests correction downwards.

What the possible outcomes are

All focus is on Nonfarm payrolls this Friday at 12.30 p.m. GMT.

At the moment, the price may attempt to break the first resistance level of 1,815. Above lies the two resistance levels of 1,823 and 1,830.

If bears defend the resistance level of 1,800, the price may recoil towards the support level of 1,809. A breakout of that level can push the price lower towards 1,800 and 1,793.

Key levels

Support 1,790 1,793 1,800

Resistance 1,815 1,823 1,830