XAG/USD Tests Major Resistance

By Orbex

Bullions await a breakout as Treasury yields stabilize going into today’s high-impact jobs report.

Silver’s recovery above the psychological level of 24.00 has attracted more buying interest. However, the price has met resistance at the supply zone near 24.35, which coincides with the 30-day moving average.

A bullish breakout would trigger an extended rally as sellers rush to cover. Then 25.00 would be the next target.

However, a plunge below 23.80 may cause a correction towards the daily support at 23.00.

