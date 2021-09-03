NAS 100 Shows Exhaustion

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nasdaq 100 holds onto the high ground as investors ponder how the labor data may affect the QE.

The index is looking to extend gains from the all-time high of 15700. Nonetheless, sentiment remains bullish with signs of overextension.

An RSI bearish divergence is a heads-up that a correction might be due. A break below 15520 may pull the trigger and 15300 on the 20-day moving average would be an important support.

On the upside, 15800 would be the immediate target if the bulls can keep up with the momentum.