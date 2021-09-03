NAS 100 Shows Exhaustion

The Nasdaq 100 holds onto the high ground as investors ponder how the labor data may affect the QE.
The index is looking to extend gains from the all-time high of 15700. Nonetheless, sentiment remains bullish with signs of overextension.
An RSI bearish divergence is a heads-up that a correction might be due. A break below 15520 may pull the trigger and 15300 on the 20-day moving average would be an important support.
On the upside, 15800 would be the immediate target if the bulls can keep up with the momentum.