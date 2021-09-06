Gold Analysis: Breaks Out Of Triangle

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The yellow metal broke out of the triangle pattern. The move was caused by the worse than forecast US employment data, which caused an all-out drop of the USD. The following surge ended at the resistance zone of the August high level at 1,830.00/1,835.00.

On Monday morning, the price had declined and found support in the 1,825.00 level.

If the price of the metal starts a decline, it could look for support in the 1,820.00 level, which previously provided resistance. Below the 1,820.00 level, the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages might provide additional support.

On the other hand, a surge of the price most likely would test the resistance of the 1,830.00/1,835.00 zone before making an attempt to reach the 1,850.00 level.