Daily Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1876

After the unsuccessful breach of the resistance at 1.1897 the bulls did not gain enough momentum to lead the pair towards the next resistance at 1.1950. As a result of this, the EUR/USD retraced and reached the support zone at 1.1856. If the bulls remain in control of the market and successfully violate the resistance at 1.1897, the pair will most likely move to attack the critical resistance at 1.1950.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1897 1.1950 1.1856 1.1734
1.1950 1.2000 1.1835 1.1700

USD/JPY

Current level – 109.79

The pair continues to trade in the narrow range 109.58 – 110.20, and neither the bears, nor the bulls can take control and get the pair out of this channel. However, a breach of the support at 109.58 will most likely lead to a move towards the next support lying at 109.11. In the upward direction, a violation of the resistance at 110.20 would strengthen the positive sentiment and the Ninja will most likely rally towards the resistance at 110.78.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
110.20 110.78 109.58 109.11
110.40 111.00 109.11 108.74

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3841

The rally lost momentum and we witnessed a short-term corrective move develop. At the time of writing this analysis, the sterling is striving to recover its losses and the most probable scenario for today’s trading session is for an attack of the resistance at 1.3868. However, a continuation of the corrective move towards the support at 1.3778 still can not be excluded.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3840 1.3930 1.3778 1.3727
1.3870 1.4000 1.3727 1.3680

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

