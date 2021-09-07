Tue, Sep 07, 2021 @ 10:54 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/JPY Could Break Channel

EUR/JPY Could Break Channel

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The EUR/JPY currency pair traded with low volume on Monday. As a result, the Eurozone single currency made about 17 pips or 0.13% against the Japanese Yen during Monday’s trading session.

The exchange rate is currently trading near the lower line of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 200– hour simple moving average at 129.90 could be expected within this session.

However, if the channel pattern holds, bullish traders might target the 130.80 area on Tuesday.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.