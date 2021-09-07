EUR/JPY Could Break Channel

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The EUR/JPY currency pair traded with low volume on Monday. As a result, the Eurozone single currency made about 17 pips or 0.13% against the Japanese Yen during Monday’s trading session.

The exchange rate is currently trading near the lower line of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 200– hour simple moving average at 129.90 could be expected within this session.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

However, if the channel pattern holds, bullish traders might target the 130.80 area on Tuesday.