Thu, Sep 09, 2021 @ 04:27 GMT
Gold Price Corrects Lower, Key Support Nearby

Gold Price Corrects Lower, Key Support Nearby

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price started a downside correction from the $1,834 region.
  • It broke a major bullish trend line with support near $1,822 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD is facing resistance near 1.1850 and 1.1865.
  • GBP/USD extended its decline below 1.3800, but it stayed above 1.3700.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Earlier this month, gold extended its increase above $1,820 against the US Dollar. The price even cleared $1,825, but it failed to gain momentum above $1,832.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price traded as high as $1,833 before there was a downside correction. The price traded below the $1,820 support zone.

There was also a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $1,822 on the same chart. The pair extended its decline below $1,800, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

There was also a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,678 swing low to $1,833 high. An immediate support is near the $1,775 level.

The 38.2% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,678 swing low to $1,833 high is also near the $1,775 zone. Any more downsides may possibly lead the price towards the $1,756 level.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near $1,798 and $1,800. The next major resistance sits near $1,810, above which the price could rise towards $1,830. Any more gains could lead the price towards the $1,850 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair extended its decline below 1.1850, which is now acting as a resistance. Besides, GBP/USD traded below the 1.3800 support zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 335K, versus 340K previous.
  • ECB Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 0%, versus 0% previous.

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

