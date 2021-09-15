Gold Analysis: Breaks Out Of Sideways Range

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As the price for gold was testing the support zone below the 1,785.00 level, the US Consumer Price Index was released. The worse than forecast US data caused a drop of the value of the USD. Subsequently, the price of gold jumped.

During the three hour surge, the bullion broke above the resistance of the 200-hour SMA and the 1,800.00/1,805.00 resistance zone. The event signals that the price for gold might end sideways trading. However, by the middle of Wednesday’s trading, the price had reached below the 200-hour SMA and the 1,800.00 level.

If the yellow metal declines, support could be provided by the 55 and 100-hour SMAs near 1,795.50. However, these levels failed to impact the price throughout this week. Due to that reason, it is a high possibility that the support zone below 1,785.00 could once again be reached.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the other hand, a surge of gold would test the 200-hour SMA and the 1,800.00/1,805.00 zone before reaching new high levels like the summer high zone at 1,830.00/1,835.00.