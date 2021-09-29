USD/CAD Bounces Off Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar is under pressure as oil prices retreat. The pair saw buying interest at 1.2600, which is major support for a four-month-long rally on the daily timeframe.

The RSI’s bullish divergence indicates that the selling pressure may have waned.

A break above the immediate resistance (1.2670) would prompt sellers to cover. 1.2800 near September’s peak could be the target should a rebound gain traction.

On the downside, a bearish breakout may send the price to the psychological level of 1.2500.