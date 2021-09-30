Thu, Sep 30, 2021 @ 08:41 GMT
US Oil Seeks Support

By Orbex

WTI crude dipped after the EIA reported an increase in US inventories.

The rally has met stiff selling pressure near July’s high (77.00). The RSI’s bearish divergence signaled a halt in the upward momentum.

Then a combination of profit-taking and fresh selling has pushed the price below the first support at 75.20. A bearish MA cross also points to a U-turn.

A pullback is necessary to let the bulls catch their breath. The resistance-turned-support at 73.00 would be a key level to keep the sentiment unscathed.

