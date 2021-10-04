Mon, Oct 04, 2021 @ 13:29 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Analysis: Reaches Above 1.1600

EUR/USD Analysis: Reaches Above 1.1600

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The EUR/USD currency exchange rate on Monday morning found support in the 55-hour simple moving average at 1.1590 and surged. Moreover, the resistance of the 1.1600 level was ignored.

In the case that the rate continues to surge, it would most likely encounter the resistance of 100-hour simple moving average near 1.1620, the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1631. Above these levels, the 200-hour SMA at 1.1670 might serve as resistance.

However, a decline of the pair would look for support in the 55-hour SMA at 1.1590. If the SMA fails to keep the pair up, the rate could look for support in the previous week’s low levels at 1.1563/1.1568.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.