Tue, Oct 05, 2021 @ 10:53 GMT
USD/NOK Tests Critical Support

By Orbex

Rally in oil prices helped lift the Norwegian krone against the greenback.

The pair had met stiff selling pressure in the supply zone around 8.8000. A sharp drop below 8.6500, which has turned into resistance, suggests that sellers have regained control of the action.

A close below 8.5500 (a major support from the daily chart) would invalidate the latest rebound and put the dollar on a bearish trajectory. An oversold RSI may cause a temporary bounce. 8.4500 would be the next stop when momentum traders stake in.

