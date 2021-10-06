GBP/USD Analysis: Tests Support Levels

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The GBP/USD currency exchange rate declined on Wednesday morning below the 55 and 200-hour simple moving averages. The rate was testing the support zone of the 1.3575/1.3595 levels.

If the rate continues to decline, it could find support in the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3563 and the 100-hour simple moving average at 1.3553. A passing below the technical levels would leave the GBP/USD with no additional technical support as low as the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3397. However, round exchange rate levels would highly likely impact the pair.

Meanwhile, a recovery of the pair might encounter resistance in the 55 and 200-hour simple moving averages at 1.3600 and 1.3580 before aiming at this week’s high level zone just below the 1.3650 mark.