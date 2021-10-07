Thu, Oct 07, 2021 @ 10:36 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Analysis: Tests Support Levels

USD/JPY Analysis: Tests Support Levels

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Wednesday, the USD/JPY declined and found support in the combination of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the weekly simple pivot point at 111.23/111.29. The support zone held and caused a retracement to the 111.50 mark. On Thursday morning, the 111.50 eventually forced the rate into a decline to the combination of the 100-hour SMA and the weekly simple pivot point at 111.24.

A decline below the 111.24 level would most likely extend as low as the this week’s low level zone at 110.85/110.90. Further below this week’s low levels, the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 110.39 might serve a support.

Meanwhile, a recovery of the USD/JPY might aim at the 111.50 level first. Afterwards, the 111.80 mark might once again act as a resistance level.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.