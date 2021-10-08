Fri, Oct 08, 2021 @ 10:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Analysis: Bounces Off Weekly High

GBP/USD Analysis: Bounces Off Weekly High

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Thursday, the GBP/USD bounced off the week’s high level zone at 1.3640/1.3650. On Friday morning, the rate was looking for support in the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages at 1.3600.

A passing of the support of the 55 and 100-hour SMAs and the 1.3600 level would most likely result in a decline to the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3563 and the 200-hour SMA at 1.3559. Below these levels, there is no technical support as low as 1.3397.

However, if the pair starts a surge, it would once again test the week’s high level zone at 1.3640/1.3650. Above this zone, the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3714 might act as resistance.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.