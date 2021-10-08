CAD/CHF Two Scenarios Likely

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Since September 22, the Canadian Dollar has edged higher 2.86% against the Swiss Franc. The CAD/CHF currency pair breached the 0.7380 area during this week’s trading sessions.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the upper line of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the 0.7500 level during the following trading sessions.

However, if the channel pattern holds, sellers might target the weekly support level at 0.7298 during the coming weeks.