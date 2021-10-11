Mon, Oct 11, 2021 @ 09:33 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Moves With Weak Momentum In 4-Month Trading Range

Gold Moves With Weak Momentum In 4-Month Trading Range

By XM.com

Gold prices have been moving sideways with very weak momentum over the last couple of sessions, remaining below the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The market has been in a trading range since June 16 and regarding the technical indicators the stochastic is heading south, approaching the oversold zone, while the RSI is flattening in the negative region.

If the price dips further, immediate support for the bears could be the 1,723 support level before increasing the negative momentum towards the 1,676 barrier. More declines could open the way for a retest of the 1,564 hurdle, registered in April 1.

On the other side, a successful climb beyond the short-term SMAs could challenge the 200-day SMA, which overlaps with the 1,800 significant resistance. Overcoming this obstacle, the commodity could meet the upper boundary of the channel at 1,834 before adding to the optimism for a penetration of the consolidation area to the upside, hitting 1,855. The next target could then be at the 1,918 high.

Summarizing, the precious metal is neutral and only a decisive close above the 1,834 resistance or below the 1,723 support may change the current picture.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.