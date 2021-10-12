USD/JPY Climbs To 3-Year Highs

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The yen plunges as low Japanese bond rates reflect the divergence in monetary policies. A close above the pre-pandemic peak around 112.10 has triggered a runaway rally.

A bullish MA cross indicates an acceleration to the upside. Strong momentum and a lack of resistance are lifting the greenback towards November 2018’s high at 113.70.

The RSI’s repeated overbought situation may lead to profit-taking, causing a limited pullback. Patient buyers may be waiting to stake in near the round number of 112.00.