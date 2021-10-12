US 30 Hits Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dow Jones climbs back as investors rotate into blue-chip values amid economic recovery.

Multiple tests of the demand zone around 33500 reveal the bulls’ commitment to keeping the index afloat. A close above 34660, the last leg of the previous sell-off, is an encouraging sign.

A push above 35050 would open the door to 35000 near the all-time high. An overbought RSI has temporarily held the bullish fever back.

34200 is the immediate support for buyers to build momentum. Further down, 33850 is their second line of defense.