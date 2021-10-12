GBP/USD Technical Bearish Trend Continuation

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD is in downtrend.

The pattern is a bearish continuation sign.

Q L3 should be the target.

Bearish Zig-zag.

D1 chart GBP/USD

1. Descending Trendline.

2. Bearish Order block.

3. Pinbar Bearish.

4. Q L3 and M L3 Pivot targets.

The price is currently bearish and supported around 1,3600. We can see lots of selling pressure from the M H3 resistance. Candlesticks are bearish and imply a possible breakout and continuation move down. The trend line acts as a resistance and it’s keeping bulls from advancing. If the break of the trendline happens the market will go higher. The move higher would disrupt the overall scenario of bearish GBP/USD. We should see a move down towards 1.3550 followed by 1.3500. The final target is 1.3340 but only as a part of a stronger swing and move down.