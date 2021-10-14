GBP/JPY Bulls Could Prevail

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On Wednesday, the British Pound surged by 86 pips or 0.56% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the psychological resistance level at 155.00 during Wednesday’s trading session.

Bullish traders could continue to drive the GBP/JPY exchange rate higher. A breakout through the upper line of an ascending channel pattern could occur within this session.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate might make a pullback towards the 50– hour simple moving average at 154.51 today.