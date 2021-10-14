WTI Futures Pause Aggressive Buying Pressure, Hover Around 81.00

Thu, Oct 14, 2021 @ 10:22 GMT
By XM.com

WTI crude oil futures are continuing the upside structure, standing around the seven-year high of 82.16. The price has been in a strong bullish pattern since November 2020, trading well above the rising trend line and the simple moving averages (SMAs).

Regarding the technical indicators, the MACD oscillator is moving above its trigger and zero lines, gaining momentum, while the RSI is hovering in the overbought region, suggesting the end of the bullish movement and the start of a bearish correction in the near term. Moreover, the red Tenkan-sen line remains above the flat blue Kijun-sen line and the Ichimoku cloud.

If there is a strong push, the price will rise to the April 2013 swing low of 86.39 should the wall around 82.16 crumbles. If the price rises from here, it may take a rest at the September 2014 high of 94.90.

However, if downward forces return, then the 79.76 support and the red Tenkan-sen line at 78.54 may resume their supportive roles. If the market heads south, it might lead to a faster slide towards the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 76.13, which lies ahead of the 72.86 level. Lower prices would erode investor confidence in the long-term upward trend even further.

In brief, a downside reversal is more likely now that WTI oil futures are trading near a key long-term resistance region, although the technical picture is still supportive.

XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

