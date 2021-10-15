Fri, Oct 15, 2021 @ 09:02 GMT
US Oil Consolidates Gains

By Orbex

Oil prices jumped after the IEA raised its global oil demand growth forecast. WTI crude continues to grind its way up after it reached a seven-year high.

The RSI has returned to the neutrality area and a short-lived retracement met strong buying interest above 78.70. The bulls may raise volatility once again if they succeed in pushing back above the psychological tag of 82.00.

A newly overbought RSI may temporarily restrain the momentum. On the downside, a breakout could trigger a correction to 75.50.

