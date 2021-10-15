US Oil Consolidates Gains

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Oil prices jumped after the IEA raised its global oil demand growth forecast. WTI crude continues to grind its way up after it reached a seven-year high.

The RSI has returned to the neutrality area and a short-lived retracement met strong buying interest above 78.70. The bulls may raise volatility once again if they succeed in pushing back above the psychological tag of 82.00.

A newly overbought RSI may temporarily restrain the momentum. On the downside, a breakout could trigger a correction to 75.50.