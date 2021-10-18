EUR/USD Attempts A Bullish Breakout

The US dollar retreated after retail sales fell below 1% in September. The euro’s rally above 1.1570 has led some short interests to close their positions.
The pair is testing the key resistance at 1.1640, which coincides with the 20-day moving average and the first resistance on the daily chart. A bullish breakout could pave the way for recovery to 1.1750.
However, buyers could be hesitant to commit after an overbought RSI caused profit-taking. In case of a pullback, 1.1540 is fresh support to keep the current rebound relevant.