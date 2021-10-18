EUR/NZD Bears Could Prevail

Mon, Oct 18, 2021 @ 09:30 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Since last week’s trading sessions, the common European currency has declined by 2.20% against the New Zealand Dollar. The 50– and 200– period SMAs pressured the currency pair lower last week.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern this week.

However, the currency exchange rate could encounter support at the 1.6300 level within this week’s trading sessions.

