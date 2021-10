Technical analysis

The RSI(14) points to an uptrend while the RSI(3) suggests a potential downwards correction

The price is in the uptrend Fibonacci fan channel which is advantageous for bulls

Most likely scenario – BUY

Target prices: 1.16713 1.16865 1.16996

Alternative scenario – SELL

Target prices: 1.16543 1.16396 1.169236

Key levels

Support 1.16543 1.16396 1.169236

Resistance 1.16713 1.16865 1.16996