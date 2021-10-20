Gold Could Revisit $1,800, Dollar Corrects Lower

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Gold price stayed above the $1,750 support zone.

A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $1,785 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD could gain pace if it settles above 1.1650.

GBP/USD spiked above 1.3800 and it is trading above key supports.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

This past week, gold saw a bearish reaction from the $1,800 zone against the US Dollar. The price traded below the $1,780 support level, but downsides were limited.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price tested the $1,760 support zone. A low was formed near $1,760 before there was a fresh increase. The price was able to climb above the $1,775 resistance and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

There was a break above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,800 swing high to $1,760 low.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near $1,785. A clear break above $1,785 could send the price toward the $1,800 resistance zone in the near term. The next key resistance is near the $1,820 level.

On the downside, the price might remain supported near $1,770 and the 200 SMA (H4). The main support is near $1,760, below which there is a risk of a break below $1,750.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair attempted a decent recovery above 1.1620. A clear close above 1.1650 could set the pace for a steady increase.

