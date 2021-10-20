Wed, Oct 20, 2021 @ 10:48 GMT
EUR/GBP Breaks Below Support

By Orbex

The sterling soared after BOE Governor Bailey said that the central bank may act to contain inflation.

Sentiment has become increasingly bearish over the euro after its break below August’s low at 0.8450. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart indicates an acceleration to the downside.

An oversold RSI has led to a limited rebound towards 0.8485, which may turn out to be an opportunity to sell into strength. 0.8350 near February 2020’s lows would be the next target when momentum traders jump in to bid up the pound.

