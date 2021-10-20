Wed, Oct 20, 2021 @ 16:23 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURCHF's Upside Looks Bleak as Seller's Lead

EURCHF’s Upside Looks Bleak as Seller’s Lead

By XM.com

EURCHF has plunged back below the simple moving averages (SMAs) after positive price action was halted around the 1.0763-1.0771 resistance band. The bearish bearing of the SMAs is backing the pair’s negative trajectory.

The short-term oscillators are also signalling that downside pressures are growing. The MACD, in the positive section, is dipping and has neared the red trigger line, while the RSI is diving in bearish territory. The strong negative charge in the stochastic oscillator is endorsing the control sellers have acquired.

As things stand, the pair could face an immediate support band from 1.0710 until the 1.0700 handle. Should the bears manage to steer the price beneath the 1.0700 hurdle, support could transpire from the 1.0691 low ahead of the 1.0679 critical trough. Sinking underneath the 11-month trough, the price may target the 1.0659 lows from November 2020.

Otherwise, if buyers push back, initial upside friction could stem from the 50-period SMA at 1.0721. If positive impetus grows, the price may meet the 100-period SMA at 1.0750 before challenging the resistance boundary of 1.0763-1.0771. Conquering this could catapult the price towards the zone between the 1.0800 barrier and the 200-period SMA at 1.0807.

Summarizing, EURCHF is exhibiting a neutral-to-bearish tone. An unfolding bullish bias seems doubtful as sellers are dictating volatility in the pair.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.