USD/ZAR Vantage Point – The Pair Is At The Crossroad

By Elite CurrenSea

USD/ZAR technical analysis

  • USD/ZAR is in downtrend.
  • The price is bouncing off support.
  • Selling the rallies is possible if the price stays below M L3/Q L3 PP.
  • Breakout lower below M L4 pivot will make a continuation move.

Daily chart USD/ZAR

  1. Left Shoulder.
  2. Head.
  3. Right Shoulder.
  4. Breakout Entry.
  5. Target for a move up/retrace.

The price is in a downtrend. Based on the price action, we should see a move down after either a rally or a breakout. Breakout should happen below M L4 14.37812. However, as we can see the dollar is getting stronger vs ZAR so the breakout to the upside might also happen. Target would be Q L3/M L3 of resistance 14.66668-14.70656. Watch for selling the rally if the price gets there. If point 4 on the chart happens, the breakout target would be 13.7572-13.6021.

