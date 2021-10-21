USD/ZAR Vantage Point – The Pair Is At The Crossroad

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/ZAR technical analysis

USD/ZAR is in downtrend.

The price is bouncing off support.

Selling the rallies is possible if the price stays below M L3/Q L3 PP.

Breakout lower below M L4 pivot will make a continuation move.

Daily chart USD/ZAR

Left Shoulder. Head. Right Shoulder. Breakout Entry. Target for a move up/retrace.

The price is in a downtrend. Based on the price action, we should see a move down after either a rally or a breakout. Breakout should happen below M L4 14.37812. However, as we can see the dollar is getting stronger vs ZAR so the breakout to the upside might also happen. Target would be Q L3/M L3 of resistance 14.66668-14.70656. Watch for selling the rally if the price gets there. If point 4 on the chart happens, the breakout target would be 13.7572-13.6021.