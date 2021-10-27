Wed, Oct 27, 2021 @ 05:23 GMT
Crude Oil Price Remains Elevated Above $82

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price extended its rally above $80.00 and $82.00.
  • A short-term bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $84.85 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD.
  • EUR/USD is struggling to stay above the 1.1600 support.
  • GBP/USD is facing an uphill task near the 1.3800 zone.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After a close above $78.00, crude oil price extended its increase above $82.00 against the US Dollar. There was a steady increase above the $82.50 and $84.00 resistance levels.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price broke many hurdles near $85.00. It also settled above the $83.50 level, the 100 simple moving average (4-hours, red) and the 200 simple moving average (4-hours, green).

Recently, there was a downside correction from $85.78, but dips were limited below $83.50. The price is rising again and trading above $84.00.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $84.80 level. There is also a short-term bearish trend line forming with resistance near $84.85 on the same chart. The next major resistance is near the $85.00 level, above which the price could rise towards the $86.50 level.

An immediate support on the downside is near the $84.000 level and the 100 SMA. The first major support is near $83.50. Any more losses could open the doors for a move towards the $81.50 support.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair failed to recover above 1.1650 and it is now struggling to stay above the 1.1600 level. Besides, GBP/USD is facing a major resistance near 1.3800.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Durable Goods Orders for Sep 2021 – Forecast -1.1% versus +1.8% previous.
  • BoC Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 0.25%, versus 0.25% previous.

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

