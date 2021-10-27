Boeing’s Stock Nears Key Support Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Boeing’s stock price has been on the sidelines since the peak to a one-year high of 278.28 in March, remaining trapped below the strong ascending trendline for another month and far below its pre-pandemic levels.

The American aircraft designer will publish its Q3 earnings results today before the market open, but the technical picture is currently providing little hope for any significant progress. The MACD seems to have started a new bearish cycle in the negative area, while the RSI is strengthening its negative momentum towards its 30 oversold mark as the Stochastics look indecisive below their 20 oversold level.

Despite the discouraging signals, the nearby key support of the 204.63 area will be closely watched for any bullish spikes. This is where the price sharply rebounded in mid-July, and the presence of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 upleg in the neighborhood is adding further importance to the region. Should the bears clear that floor, the sell-off could extend towards January’s low of 191.56.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Otherwise, a bounce off the 204.63 bar would shift the spotlight back to the descending trendline seen around 222.00 and near the surface of the Ichimoku cloud. A clear break higher from here could face immediate resistance around the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 229.80, while not far above, the 23.6% Fibonacci of 233.60 may prevent any moves towards the August high of 240.43.

Summarizing, Boeing’s neutral outlook remains unchanged in the short- and medium-term. A break above 222.63 or below 204.63 could direct the market accordingly.