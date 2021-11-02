Daily Technical Analysis

Tue, Nov 02, 2021 @ 08:22 GMT
EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1594

The sell-off was limited to the level of 1.1535 and the common European currency recovered some of its recent losses against the greenback. At the time of writing, the pair is hovering above the level of 1.1589 and а test of the next target of 1.1622 is a highly probable scenario that could easily pave the way for a test of the resistance of 1.1660. However, if the bears re-enter the marкet, a violation of the mentioned zone of 1.1589 and a successful attack on the support of 1.1535 would easily deepen the sell-off towards the levels from July at around 1.1410.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1622 1.1660 1.1589 1.1410
1.1660 1.1690 1.1535 1.1350

USD/JPY

Current level – 113.93

The attempt to violate the resistance of 114.42 was not successful and the dollar lost some ground against the yen. The pair breached the nearby support of 114.10 and a successful breach of the 113.70 level should head the Ninja towards the lower border of the range and main support of 113.21. If the bulls regain control, their first target would be the mentioned level of 114.10, but only a breach of 114.42 could lead to new gains and a more sustained rally for the USD/JPY.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
114.10 115.25 113.70 111.96
114.42 116.20 113.21 111.49

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3646

During yesterday’s session, the bulls did not have enough strength to start a significant correction, but despite that the Cable stabilised around the zone of 1.3665. If the pair remains under the mentioned level, the most probable scenario will be for a move towards the support of 1.3575, which would strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the GBP/USD. If the buyers prevail, their first resistance could be found at the level of 1.3715, followed by the next target of 1.3759.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3665 1.3759 1.3575 1.3500
1.3715 1.3796 1.3500 1.3400

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

