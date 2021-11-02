NZD/JPY Bullish SHS Pattern: Uptrend Continues After Retracement

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

NZD/JPY technical analysis

NZD/JPY is in uptrend.

Market is having a retracement.

M L3 camarilla pivot is support.

Uptrend i expected to continue.

Left shoulder. Head. Right shoulder. Bouncing zone. Target.

The price is bullish. However, the pair is retracing and we could estimate the end of a retracement currently around the M L3 camarilla pivot -80.29. However, the JPY is getting strong and this could be only due to the ADP and NFP this week. Positioning is done at important s/r levels prior to the NFP as all JPY and USD markets will be affected. If the daily shows a reversal pattern at the bottom, look for buying the dip. Targets are 81.20 followed by 82.20 and 83.63.