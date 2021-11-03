Wed, Nov 03, 2021 @ 07:04 GMT
Crude Oil Price Faces Key Resistance Near $85

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price is struggling to settle above $84.00.
  • It broke a major bullish trend line with support near $83.15 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD.
  • EUR/USD is still trading well below the 1.1650 resistance zone.
  • GBP/USD is slowly moving lower below 1.3720.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

Crude oil price started a steady increase above $80.00 against the US Dollar. The price surpassed the $82.00 resistance to move into a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price even settled above $82.50, the 100 simple moving average (4-hours, red) and the 200 simple moving average (4-hours, green).

The price gained pace above the $84.00 level, but it struggled to clear the $85.00 resistance. A high was formed near $85.16 before there was a downside correction. There was a break below the $84.50 support zone.

The price traded the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $81.74 swing low to $85.16 high. There was also a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $83.15 on the same chart.

An immediate support on the downside is near the $82.50 level. The first major support is near $82.20. Any more losses could open the doors for a move towards the $81.50 support.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $83.50 level. The next major resistance is near the $84.00 level, above which the price could rise towards the $85.00 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair failed to recover above 1.1650 and it remains at a risk of more downsides. Besides, GBP/USD could extend losses below 1.3600.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Services PMI for Oct 2021 – Forecast 58.2, versus 58.2 previous
  • US ISM Services Index for Oct 2021 – Forecast 62.0, versus 61.9 previous
  • US ADP Employment Change for Oct 2021 – Forecast 400K, versus 568K previous.

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

