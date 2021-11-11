XAU/USD Breaks Resistance

Thu, Nov 11, 2021 @ 10:42 GMT
By Orbex

Rising US CPI boosts the demand for gold as an inflation hedge.

After being unable to clear the daily chart’s triple top at 1833 over the course of the summer, the precious metal has cut through the resistance like a hot knife through butter. High volatility suggests that sellers were quick to bail out.

As momentum traders jump in, the bullish breakout would lead to an extended rally towards 1900. An overbought RSI may cause a limited pullback. In that case, 1823 at the base of the rally may see strong buying interest.

