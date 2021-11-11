Thu, Nov 11, 2021 @ 10:43 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Outlook: Close Below Key Fibo Support Could Spark Bigger Drop

EUR/USD Outlook: Close Below Key Fibo Support Could Spark Bigger Drop

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro remains in red on Thursday and extends weakness to the new 2021 low, hitting the lowest level since July 2020, following nearly 1% drop on Wednesday (the third biggest daily fall this year).

Higher than expected US inflation in October boosted expectations that the Fed may start tightening earlier than expected, increasing demand for the US dollar and putting the single currency under increased pressure.

Wednesday’s massive bearish candle weighs, with strong bearish signal being generated on break and close below pivotal support at 1.1492 (50% retracement of 1.0635/1.2349 advance) that increases risk of acceleration towards 1.1290 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.0635/1.2349).

Broken Fibo support (1.1492) reverts to initial resistance (repeated daily close below to confirm break and validate barrier), with former low at 1.1525 marking next significant level which should ideally protect the upside and keep bears intact.

Res: 1.1492, 1.1525, 1.1559, 1.1586.
Sup: 1.1454, 1.1400, 1.1420, 1.1395.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.