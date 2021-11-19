Fri, Nov 19, 2021 @ 08:55 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Pair Is Currently Correcting Losses From The 1.1268 Low

EUR/USD Pair Is Currently Correcting Losses From The 1.1268 Low

By FXOpen

The Euro started a fresh decline below the 1.1400 support against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair traded below the 1.1320 support to move into a bearish zone.

The pair even settled below the 1.1400 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near 1.1268 and is currently correcting losses. It is back above 1.1320. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near 1.1345 on the hourly chart.

An immediate resistance near the 1.1375 level. A break above the 1.1375 and 1.1400 resistance levels could lead the pair towards the 1.1450 zone.

On the downside, an initial support is near 1.1340 on FXOpen. The key support is near 1.1320, below which there is a risk of a fresh decline. The next major support is near the 1.1280 level.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.