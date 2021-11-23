Tue, Nov 23, 2021 @ 09:41 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNAS 100 Pulls Back

NAS 100 Pulls Back

By Orbex

Investors took profit after Jerome Powell’s renomination as US Federal Reserve Chairman. The tech index saw an acceleration in its rally after a break above the previous peak (16450).

Strong momentum suggests that buyers are committed to keeping the uptrend intact after a brief pause. However, the RSI’s triple top in the overbought area indicates exhaustion, and a fall below 16550 has triggered a correction.

16300 is the next support from a previous supply zone. A rebound needs to clear 16750 before the rally could resume.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.