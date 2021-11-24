Wed, Nov 24, 2021 @ 11:40 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDaily Technical Analysis

Daily Technical Analysis

By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1234

The Greenback continues to dominate other major currencies and, in the early hours of today, the euro erased yesterday’s modest gains. The market still seems overstretched and its initial reaction to the news regarding Jerome Powell’s second term seemed exaggerated. In case the 1.1230 support lasts, a deeper retracement is possible. The resistance at 1.1287 is expected to be tested and probably breached. The correction should then be limited to 1.1365, from which a new push on the negative front can be expected. Due to the shorter trading week in the U.S., an avalanche of news is expected today, with the most significant impact being the data on the GDP and the initial weekly jobless claims (13:30 GMT), as well as the new home sales (15:00 GMT). If the data supports the bearish sentiment, the pair could sink towards 1.1180.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1287 1.1460 1.1230 1.1125
1.1365 1.1517 1.1180 1.1060

USD/JPY

Current level – 115.06

The Ninja is trading above 115.00 again, but the bulls’ behaviour seems uncertain at these market levels. The expectations are rather neutral, with the market likely to enter a new range between the resistance at 115.20 and the support at 114.20. The bulls can expect their first local support at 114.90 and a more solid one at 114.20. A breach above 115.20 would provoke a new rally and a potential target for the bulls could be the area at around 116.50 – 117.00.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
115.50 115.50 114.40 113.40
117.00 117.00 113.40 112.75

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3387

The Sterling marked a series of losses again, which currently remain above the support of 1.3350. The zones at 1.3400 and 1.3440 have been breached several times in both directions and cannot be considered as particularly reliable. It is likely that the bulls will try to form a double bottom аt the support of 1.3350. In such a scenario, a deep correction with a strong movement targeting the areas above 1.3500 can be expected. To validate the model, a new failed bearish attempt at attacking the area above 1.3500 is needed. If the bears end up prevailing instead, then the expected scenario is for a breach of 1.3350.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3400 1.3500 1.3350 1.3200
1.3440 1.3550 1.3350 1.3060

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.