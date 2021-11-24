Wed, Nov 24, 2021 @ 11:40 GMT
NZD/USD Lacks Support

By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar softened after the RBNZ met market expectations and raised its cash rate by 25bps.

The downward pressure has increased after 0.6980 failed to contain the sell-off. The pair has given up all gains from the October rally, suggesting a lack of interest in bidding up the kiwi.

An oversold RSI caused a rebound as short-term traders took profit and the bears were swift in selling into strength. The directional bias remains bearish unless 0.7010 is cleared. The September low at 0.6860 is the next support.

