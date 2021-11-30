Daily Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1300

On its first trading day, the pair retraced part of Friday’s rally. The bears tested the support at around 1.1260, where the bulls re-entered the market. The market sentiment is changing and so a deeper correction is likely. It is possible for the buyers to breach the resistance at 1.1316 and try to test the high at 1.1372. The first daily support is found at 1.1260, and if the zone holds, short-term rallies towards 1.1370 and 1.1460 are possible. The more significant support coming from the higher time frames is the zone of 1.1180 – 1.1200. The market is expected to find support within this area, but if it is breached, this would open the possibility for new declines that could potentially target 1.1000.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1316 1.1460 1.1260 1.1180 1.1372 1.1580 1.1207 1.1180

USD/JPY

Current level – 113.64

The market retraced last week’s sell-offs and, for now, prices remain below the key resistance of 113.80. Deeper declines remain limited by the support at 113.04 and sentiment is rather mixed. A probable scenario for the pair is for trading to continue in the range between 112.75 and 114.90.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 113.80 114.50 113.04 112.75 114.10 114.90 112.75 110.80

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3320

The strength of the bears seems to be waning and the bulls are likely to try to reverse the market. The buyers managed to disrupt the market structure at around 1.3352, and the formation of a bottom at 1.3285 confirmed their intentions. An upward move targeting 1.3490 is possible, while a breach of 1.3352 would confirm the change in market sentiment. The first daily support is 1.3285 and the first resistances are 1.3352 and 1.3400.