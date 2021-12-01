Wed, Dec 01, 2021 @ 13:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/JPY Trades Between SMAS

EUR/JPY Trades Between SMAS

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During the second part of Tuesday’s trading, the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate ignored technical levels and previously notable round exchange rates. It ended doing so on Wednesday, when the pair respected the support of the 50-hour simple moving average and the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average.

If the rate passes the support of the 50-hour SMA, the pair could decline. Potential support could be found in the 128.00 and 127.50 levels. However, note that the 128.00 mark was ignored during Tuesday’s trading.

On the other hand, a breaking of the 200-hour simple moving average might result in the rate reaching the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 129.33. Although, the 129.00 level might provide resistance to a potential surge.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.