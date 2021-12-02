Thu, Dec 02, 2021 @ 08:07 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDaily Technical Analysis

Daily Technical Analysis

By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1330

After limiting the sell-off from the previous trading session down to the support level at 1.1259, the bulls intervened and led the pair to just above the level of the next significant support at 1.1316. At the time of writing, the sentiment remains neutral – for a consolidation around the mentioned support at 1.1316, and investors will look forward to the initial jobless claims data for the U.S. (today; 13:30 GMT), followed by the announcement of the non-farm payrolls change data for the U.S. (Friday; 13:30 GMT), as well as the unemployment rate data for the U.S. (again on Friday; 13:30 GMT). In turn, the mentioned economic events could cause an increase in the volatility of the currency pair and change investors’ mood.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1372 1.1460 1.1316 1.1207
1.1460 1.1580 1.1259 1.1180

USD/JPY

Current level – 113.00

The depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Japanese Yen continued during the past session. At the beginning of today’s trading, however, the bulls managed to limit the sell-off down to the 112.75 support level and led the move in a positive direction – towards the first significant resistance at 113.04. It is possible to see a consolidation around this resistance until the economic news, mentioned in the EUR/USD analysis, is announced. At this point, investors could gain more clarity about the state of the market, which could lead to a denser and longer market movement.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
113.80 114.50 113.04 112.75
114.10 114.90 112.75 110.80

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3294

The depreciation of the British pound against the U.S. dollar continues and, at the time of writing, the price sits just above the support zone at 1.3285. A follow-up second attempt at breaching the support at 1.3224 is a possibility here. An event like that would then strengthen the bearish mood of the market participants. If the sell-off deepens, the first important support for the currency pair is the level at 1.3100, followed by the level at 1.2900. In the upward direction, a test of the resistance at 1.3352 may also be on the radar, which would, however, most likely be thwarted by the bears. The follow-up here could be a consolidation between the 1.3224 – 1.3352 range before the downward trend resumes.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3350 1.3440 1.3285 1.3200
1.3400 1.3490 1.3285 1.3060

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.