Thu, Dec 02, 2021 @ 13:56 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Analysis: EUR/USD Remains Consolidating

Elliott Wave Analysis: EUR/USD Remains Consolidating

By Elliott Wave Financial Service

FX market was slow yesterday as Powell did not bring anything new in his testimony, so it appears that traders are waiting on Friday’s jobs data. So for now EURUSD remains consolidating, ideally still in wave 4 that can at some point test higher resistance levels, but overall, we think that upside can be limited if lockdowns will spread in Europe, and a threat on a potential new protests as EU has mentioned that it might be a time to start discussing mandatory vaccination.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.