Fri, Dec 03, 2021 @ 11:53 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/CAD Breakout Above 1.7050 Opens The Way To 1.7200

GBP/CAD Breakout Above 1.7050 Opens The Way To 1.7200

By Elite CurrenSea

GBP/CAD technical analysis

  • Bullish SHS spotted.
  • Move up is expected.
  • Breakout is possible.
  • M H4 is the target.

  1. Left shoulder.
  2. Head.
  3. Right shoulder.
  4. Entry.
  5. Target.

The GBP/CAD is bullish. The market is trying very hard to break the resistance 1.7050. Today we have both the NFP and CAD data. Employment change is due today. Employment Change reports the change in the number of people employed versus the prior month. Job creation is an important indicator of consumer spending. A reading that is stronger than forecast is generally supportive (bullish) for the CAD, while a weaker than forecast reading is generally negative (bearish) for the CAD. If the market makes the breakout above 1.7050 then we should see 1.7200 soon. As the news is classified as very important, any positive divergence from the result might bring the market down. 1.7050 break is crucial for bulls.

Elite CurrenSeahttps://www.elitecurrensea.com/
Elite CurrenSea Accessible Forex Trading Systems & Education With over 30 years of combined trading experience, we design, test, and provide successful Forex, CFDs & Crypto trading systems and solutions for retail and institutional traders alike.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.